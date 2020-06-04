Caroline Co. teacher wins vacation, supply room credit from Virginia Lottery

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Caroline County elementary school teacher won a Virginia-themed vacation and a $5,000 credit to the supply room at her school from the Virginia Lottery.
Elizabeth Flaherty, a fourth-grade teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, had her name drawn out of nearly 3,000 entries submitted by teachers.
“On June 3, Virginia Lottery officials surprised Flaherty with the good news via Zoom. The video chat included an additional surprise with an appearance by First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam, who thanked Flaherty and surprised her with a special fieldtrip for her class to the Executive Mansion once school resumes in the fall,” Virginia Lottery said.
The award was part of the Thank a Teacher campaign, which was held in conjunction with National Teacher Appreciation Week.
