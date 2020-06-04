Bear relocated after being found along Cary Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just when you think you’ve heard it all, a wild bear was found roaming around Richmond on East Cary Street.
Richmond Animal Care and Control, Richmond Police Department and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries were able to safely tranquilize him. RACC said he would be released outside the city, likely in Suffolk.
RACC said it ended up naming the bear Fuzzy Wuzzy.
Now, hopefully, the next call RACC gets isn’t about a lion or tiger.
