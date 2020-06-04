Bear relocated after being found along Cary Street in Richmond

Bear relocated after being found along Cary Street in Richmond
The bear was found along East Cary Street. (Source: RACC - Facebook)
June 4, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 3:13 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just when you think you’ve heard it all, a wild bear was found roaming around Richmond on East Cary Street.

Richmond Animal Care and Control, Richmond Police Department and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries were able to safely tranquilize him. RACC said he would be released outside the city, likely in Suffolk.

RACC said it ended up naming the bear Fuzzy Wuzzy.

Now, hopefully, the next call RACC gets isn’t about a lion or tiger.

Welp. Just when we thought things couldn’t get crazier we have a bear on E. Cary Street in the City of Richmond, VA...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Thursday, June 4, 2020

