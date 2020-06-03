VCU fall semester to start August 17

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) announced Wednesday plans for the fall semester with plans to start classes on August 17.
The start of the semester corresponds with a phased, on-campus re-opening. “The first phase begins in June, with subsequent phases to follow in two-week increments. The first phase of students and employees to return will be primarily those in health sciences programs and research,” VCU President Michael Rao said.
We will start the fall semester on August 17 with a portion of employees continuing to telework, President Rao added.
The last day of classes for both campuses will be November 24. Final exams will take place after the Thanksgiving holiday, running from November 30-December 4 for the MCV Campus, and from November 30-December 7 for the Monroe Park Campus.
Full details about the phased opening is available at together.vcu.edu.
