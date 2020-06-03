SwimRVA fills pool, programs to begin Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - SwimRVA is filling up its Olympic sized pool since it is allowed to open up under Phase Two guidelines.
Pools can reopen under certain guidelines starting on Friday after Gov. Ralph Northam announced that’s when most of the state will enter Phase Two of reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“ur work is important, necessary and critical to our community’s health and ability to fight COVID-19 with healthy bodies and an aware public. We have developed a 57-page Reopening Guide and Instruction. A manual for best practice in our industry and how we will serve the public safely through professionalized aquatics and health driving activity during this pandemic,” SwimRVA said.
Starting on Monday, June 8, team practices, along with land and water-based fitness classes will resume. Swim lessons will start shortly after and the first set of SwimRVA’s Summer Camps are still set to begin Monday, June 15.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.