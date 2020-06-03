Special education teacher named 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year

“Ms. Matta is well deserving of the honor as Hanover County’s Beginning Teacher of the Year. She has done an extraordinary job as a first year teacher at SJMS, developing authentic relationships with students and being responsive to their academic and social-emotional needs. Her enthusiasm and excitement for educating students with diverse learning needs are refreshing and among the many attributes that students adore. She’s a tremendous asset to our faculty and staff, and we’re so fortunate to have her,” said Dr. Quentin Ballard, SJMS Principal.