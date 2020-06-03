Special education teacher named 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools has named its 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year.
Marguerite Matta, a special education teacher at Stonewall Jackson Middle School, received the honor after her first year teaching at the school.
“I am overjoyed and wonderfully surprised to receive the honor of Beginning Teacher of the Year. The thoughtfulness and support of the HCPS community through the celebratory parade today exemplified the amazing support system at SJMS that has allowed me to grow and have a successful first year of teaching! I am so thankful to be a part of the HCPS community!” Matta said.
She has been with the school division since Aug. 2019 and earned her Bachelor’s degree from Randolph-Macon College.
“Ms. Matta is well deserving of the honor as Hanover County’s Beginning Teacher of the Year. She has done an extraordinary job as a first year teacher at SJMS, developing authentic relationships with students and being responsive to their academic and social-emotional needs. Her enthusiasm and excitement for educating students with diverse learning needs are refreshing and among the many attributes that students adore. She’s a tremendous asset to our faculty and staff, and we’re so fortunate to have her,” said Dr. Quentin Ballard, SJMS Principal.
