Signs of Unity: Richmond police kneel with protesters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a chaotic weekend of protests, many signs of unity are popping up.
Tuesday night, several Richmond police officers took a knee in solidarity for those protesters and even gave some hugs.
“2020 - this is my year, or at least that’s what I told myself. Another black man filed on the shelf,” Yusufu Ibrahim said in a poem.
There have been days of protest, passion and pain that have boiled into the streets across the country.
“Just treat us like people and not a different breed. It’s a national threat and it’s not us, so it’s your responsibility to stand with us,” Ibrahim said.
Many had tears in their eyes.
“We are not here to fight anybody,” Ibrahim said.
It’s a sign of frustration and what some see as a rarity as Richmond police took a knee in solidarity.
“There is not a single cop in this city that’s OK with what happened,” a Richmond police officer said.
Richmond City Sheriff Deputies were side-by-side on their feet as emotions ran high as crowds filled the street.
“We’re sad. We’re tired of feeling this pain. We want to break this recycled depression chain,” Ibrahim said.
There are those who weren’t there for the cause. They set fires, destroyed businesses and were bad actors who came in to put the larger movement on pause.
“Change is needed but I’m not violent. My peers may judge because I’m slightly more silent,” Ibrahim said.
Then there are images and videos that showed excessive force which had many unnerved.
“We just want equality that’s what we deserve. What happened to cops being there to protect and serve?” Ibrahim said.
After days of drastic lows and heartaches for some, it’s a sign that one day we shall overcome.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.