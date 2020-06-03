News to Know for June 3: Phase Two of reopening starts Friday; City leaders join protesters; Hottest day of the year - so far

News to Know for June 3
By Kate Albright | June 3, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 7:12 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a quiet morning in Richmond, after a large, peaceful protest through the streets that included city leaders. More on the protests in a bit, but first…

Get Ready for Heat

The hottest day of the year – so far – is slated for today. Highs are in the mid-90s.

First Alert Weather Day for mid 90s heat

Farther south, Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon. At the moment, it does not look like it’ll impact Central VA.

Richmond Leaders Join Protesters

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney joined racial justice demonstrators Tuesday, hours after an angry crowd shouted him down as he apologized for police lobbing tear gas at a group of peaceful demonstrators.

Stoney was seen wearing a dark blue mask with red and white figures as he spoke to marchers.

Before the march, several hundred people gathered outside City Hall, chanted “Fire them!” and repeatedly drowned out Stoney as he apologized and promised that the officers involved will face disciplinary action.

Stoney also spoke directly with a young girl who was scared about getting tear-gassed for standing too close.

**Warning: This video contains graphic language**

Stoney answers young girl's question concerning Monday night's protest

What’s Happening Today?

In Chesterfield, a group is set to walk more than a mile in a march for equal justice.

They’ll start at Chesterfield County police headquarters at 6 p.m. and march the 1.3 miles to the county courthouse.

Those invited to speak are Chief Jeffery Katz, Sheriff Karl Leonard and Doctor Joseph Casey the county administrator. Those who plan to join are asked to wear a mask.

Phase Two Starts Friday

Despite the recent unrest dominating headlines, Virginia is still dealing with coronavirus. But, starting Friday, most of the commonwealth is set to enter phase two in our road to recovery. The city of Richmond and northern Virginia will remain in Phase One.

Highlights of Phase Two:

  • Gyms will allow indoor workouts and classes at 50% capacity.
  • Restaurants will be open for indoor seating at 50% capacity
  • Social gatherings can increase to 50 people
  • Pools and certain recreation, entertainment venues can open with restrictions

The governor said Tuesday that more time is needed to decide when the rest of the state will begin phase two.

What About the Numbers?

There were more than 800 new cases in Virginia Tuesday - the total number of confirmed cases now tops 46,000.

More than 1,400 people have now died of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, including nearly 800 at long-term care facilities.

There have been no new deaths at correctional facilities, which stands at nine, and no new cases of the COVID-related illness in children, which stands at two.

PPE Starter Kits

Today, small businesses in the area can pick up a free PPE starter toolkit.

Last week, Forward RVA handed out more than 1,500 kits - valued at $80 dollars each all for free. Kits will be handed out again today from 1 to 5 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. No registration is required. Find a full list of locations here.

FREE Donuts!

Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts! National Donut Day isn’t until Friday, but the donut shop decided to make a change and make it donut week!

Every day through Friday, you can get one free donut of your choice and there’s no purchase necessary - just walk in and pick a donut!

Final Thought

“If not us, then who? If not now, then when?” ― John Lewis

