Locust Grove man arrested for strangulation, felonious assault and battery

LOCUST GROVE, Va. (WVIR) - An assault case with racial ties has ended in a felony arrest.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office has charged 53-year-old Edward Halstead with attempted strangulation and three felony counts of assault and battery due to the victim's race.
Deputies say Halstead had called to police to report an assault. Once they arrive at Lake of The Woods in Locust Grove, they found he had assaulted three people Tuesday evening.
Deputies say after the interviews, it appears Halstead committed the crimes because of the race of the victims.
Halsted is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Media Release:
On June 2, 2020 at approximately 7:15 pm, the Orange Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, VA for an assault and battery that had just occurred.
Upon their arrival, Sheriff’s deputies interviewed several people and determined that the caller was in fact the perpetrator of assault and battery on three individuals.
It appears based on the interviews, that the perpetrator of the crimes did so because of the race of the victims.
As a result of the investigation, Edward Halstead, a white male, age 53, of Locust Grove, Virginia was arrested for attempted strangulation and three counts of felonious assault and battery due to the victim’s race.
Mr. Halstead is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange, Virginia.
No further information will be provided at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.