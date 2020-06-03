Henrico group marches from Willow Lawn to Lee monument

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Of the demonstrations taking place around the Commonwealth, one took a path from Henrico County on Wednesday.
The group originally planned to start at the Short Pump Town Center, however, mall security had blocked off the main entrance. Drivers were vetted before being able to enter the parking lot. Because of that, the group relocated to start at Willow Lawn and marched on their way to the Lee Monument on one of the hottest days of the week.
“Our ancestors had to do this in church clothes and it was hot, so if they can do it, then we can do it too,” said organizer, Kayla Hill-Jones.
Hill-Jones lead the charge as a little over 100 people made their voiced heard along West Broad Street.
“We are the age that grew up on social media – everything is at our fingertips, so we can literally see everything that’s going on and if we don’t change it... this is the future that we’re growing up in, and the future that we’re going to eventually have kids in, so if we’re not going to change it, then who is?” she added.
The plan was to rendezvous with a larger protest going on with hundreds of other passionate voices, already at the monument.
“I didn’t think that I was going to actually see anything like this before my eyes. I’d heard about it in the history books, and seen it on like recorded things back in the day in school,” said protester Daiquan Trent.
Trent and his friend, Tracy Tillery, were able to be there among the group when they got the news of the updated charges against the officers involved in George Floyd’s death, as the hundreds cheered on.
“As somebody who was a pre-teen marching in 2012 for the Trayvon Martin march that started at City Hall... it’s kind of shame to still see we’re fighting for the same things, but at the same time it’s an honor to still be out here," said Tillery.
