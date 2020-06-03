Group marches peacefully in Chesterfield for equal justice

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Several hundred people walked peacefully in Chesterfield during the March for Equal Justice on Wednesday evening.
The group started at police headquarters in the county with the march ending at the Chesterfield County Courthouse.
Organizers at the event said they want the stories, experiences and voices of black people to be heard, to foster positive relationships with police departments and for the community to work together for change.
There was a powerful moment after the march when protesters came together and sang “Lean On Me.”
