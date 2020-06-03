Group to march in support of racial justice, ‘Marcus Alert’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Allies, activists and leaders are expected to gather at Forest Hill Park to demonstrate on Friday in support of “Marcus Alert” and a Civilian Oversight Board.
“These organizations have been working tirelessly to seek comprehensive police reform in our city, ever since the violent death of Marcus-David Peters in May 2018 at the hands of a Richmond Police officer. The people of Richmond have been met with nothing but broken promises, and in our grief and rage we demand action now,” organizers said.
On Wednesday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced his commitment to enacting a crisis alert, also known as the Marcus Alert, which would allow RPD and Richmond Behavioral Health Authority to work together on calls related to people experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis.
The march will run 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 5 at the Stone House at Forest Hill Park.
