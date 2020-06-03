Forecast: Heat sticking around through Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hottest day so far this year was today, PLUS thunderstorm chances will go up next 3 days across Virginia
*Tropical Storm Cristobal likely to impact Gulf Coast this weekend with storm surge and heavy rain. See latest on our tropical blog
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Lows lower 70s
THURSDAY: Marginal risk severe thunderstorms late in day and evening. Mostly to partly sunny with a scattered showers and storms, mainly late afternoon and evening. A few strong or severe storms with gusty winds will be possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Evening Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms, mainly during the late afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with PM storms and showers. Lows mid 60s, highs mid to upper 80s (Rain Chance 30%)
