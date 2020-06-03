Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for mid 90s heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hottest day so far this year slated today, PLUS Tropical Storm Cristobal forms near southern Gulf of Mexico
*Tropical Storm Cristobal could impact Gulf Coast this weekend. See latest on our tropical blog
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms, mainly late afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds will be possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Evening Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms, mainly during the late afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, high in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.
