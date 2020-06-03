Planned protest temporarily suspends GRTC service on Broad St.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC says a protest scheduled for noon will temporarily disrupt service on West Broad Street.
The company is specifically suspending Route 19 service on W. Broad St. between Willow Lawn and West Broad Marketplace starting at 9 a.m.
A protest - 804 Police Brutality March - is currently scheduled for noon and is expected to include people walking east on Broad Street from Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County to the city of Richmond.
The bus company said they will be using unmarked cars to take bus riders from bus stop to bus stop. Anyone who needs assistance should call GRTC Customer Service at 804-358-4782 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
