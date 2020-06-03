Coaches set to stand up for change

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- A group of Richmond-area high school coaches will hold a peaceful rally on Saturday to show their student-athletes that their voices can be heard.
Armstrong head boys basketball coach Darryl Watts organized the event and, as of a Tuesday afternoon Zoom meeting, had the commitments of 15-20 area coaches. He told NBC12 on Wednesday that he expects many more to join by Saturday.
John Marshall head coach Ty White challenged those on the Zoom call to recruit as many coaches as they could from their respective schools. Invitations have also been extended to colleges and universities in the Richmond area, including VCU, Richmond, Virginia Union, Virginia State and Randolph-Macon.
Schools that have representatives planning to be on-site as of Wednesday afternoon included Armstrong, John Marshall, St. Christopher’s, Atlee, Henrico, Varina, Highland Springs, Carmel Church and Richard Bland College.
The coaches hope that Saturday's event can be the start of a dialogue that will become permanent, while also showing their student-athletes that they can use their voices to push for and create change.
The rally will begin at 1 a.m. and be held at the Arthur Ashe monument at the intersection of Monument Avenue and Roseneath Avenue.
