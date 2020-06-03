Chesterfield launches new website for community facilities, infrastructure

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield has unveiled a new website that aims to be a one-stop-shop for information related to community facilities and infrastructure.
The new website will give citizens a place to go for a look at the capital planning process, project financing options and access to current capital projects that are underway.
“Furthermore, it also links to the capital mapping tool and bond referendum information and provides additional resources to connect users with specific topic areas. Topic areas include the school enrollment and capacity dashboard report, which is a dynamic tool that provides insightful information about historic enrollment and capacity trends in the school division. It’s the first time this data has been published in this format on a public platform,” officials said.
The data for school enrollment and capacity dashboard is currently being developed and is expected to be implemented this fall.
Chesterfield says the website also gives “citizens a place to track what’s currently being done and become more informed about what’s involved to develop the next Capital Improvement Program.”
