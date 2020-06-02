19-year-old suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 19-year-old suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Richmond has been identified.
Around 1:25 a.m., RPD officers were called to investigate a report of an armed person in the 800 block of Semmes Avenue.
After arriving in the 1000 block of Semmes Avenue, officers say they encountered three adult men.
During their interaction, police say one of the males brandished a firearm and exchanged gunfire with one of the officers.
Two officers were struck, along with the suspect, who has been identified as Waseem A. Hackett, 19.
The officers and Hackett were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Sources said one officer was hit in the torso and has serious injuries, the other having non-life-threatening injuries. Sources said both are stable.
Hackett’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
The other two individuals remained on the scene and were detained for questioning.
Police say Hackett has been charged with:
- Malicious Wounding of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
According to police, one of the three individuals stated they attended the protests earlier in the evening. NBC 12 asked if that person was the suspect and whether police believe that person’s attendance at the protest was a motive for the crime. However, RPD said it could not provide that information.
The Department’s Force Investigation Team will investigate the shooting and prepare a report for review by the RPD Chief of Police and submission to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
