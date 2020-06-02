45-year-old man dies after being pulled from James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officials said the man rescued from the James River on Tuesday evening is dead.
Crews were dispatched to Pony Pasture around 5:19 p.m. for the report of a man in distress on the James River.
After arriving on the scene, the man was brought to shore by other boaters.
CPR was conducted and the man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man was identified as 45-year-old Joshua B. Jennings.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
