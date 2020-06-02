Violent crime in Virginia increases by two percent, according to 2019 crime report

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the full 2019 crime report, violent crime increased by two percent.
There were 37 more homicides in 2019, which was almost a ten percent increase.
Car thefts were down more than four percent, but more than 11,000 vehicles were reported stolen.
Drug arrests decreased by six percent. More than half of all those arrests were due to marijuana.
Fraud offenses once again went up in 2019, with one in five victims being 65 years of age or older.
