Sheriff’s Office: Tear gas used after protesters throw rocks, bottles at deputies

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said it deployed tear gas and pepper balls after protesters started to throw rocks and bottles at deputies.
Deputies were called around 6:30 p.m. were called about a large group of protesters crossing the Falmouth Bridge into Stafford County, causing traffic issues.
When deputies arrived, they found 200-300 people across all four-lanes of traffic.
Deputies told them to leave and an unlawful assembly was declared.
Officials then say they were alerted to a family that was trapped by the protest. The family was in the vehicle with a 1-year-old child, and a window was broken, causing the glass to fall all over the child. The vehicle was then able to make it through and get assistance.
Deputies then set off smoke to try to get the crowd to leave. When that did not work, and deputies say the crowd started throwing rocks and bottles at the deputies.
Deputies said they then used tear gas and pepper balls to get the crowd to disperse.
Protesters then went into Fredericksburg and the roadway reopened.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.