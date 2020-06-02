Police investigating homicide at Richmond hotel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a homicide at a hotel on the city’s north side.
Police were called for the report of a shooting around 1:43 a.m. on Tuesday at a hotel in the 3200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Hotel officials said it used to be the Clarion Hotel but is now the Quality Inn and Rodeway Inn.
Officers found a man in a third-floor hallway and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000.
