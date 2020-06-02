2 officers, 1 suspect shot overnight in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond Police officers and a suspect are injured after a shooting on the city’s south side early Tuesday morning.
At around 1:25 a.m., RPD officers were called to investigate a report of an armed person in the 800 block of Semmes Avenue.
When they arrived, gunfire erupted.
The officers and suspect were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Two additional suspects were detained for questioning.
The Department’s Force Investigation Team will investigate the shooting and prepare a report for review by the RPD Chief of Police and submission to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
