2 officers, 1 suspect shot overnight in Richmond
By Victoria Doss | June 2, 2020 at 3:58 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 3:58 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond Police officers and a suspect are injured after a shooting on the city’s south side early Tuesday morning.

At around 1:25 a.m., RPD officers were called to investigate a report of an armed person in the 800 block of Semmes Avenue.

When they arrived, gunfire erupted.

The officers and suspect were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Two additional suspects were detained for questioning.

The Department’s Force Investigation Team will investigate the shooting and prepare a report for review by the RPD Chief of Police and submission to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

