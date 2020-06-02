No injuries reported in Hanover attic fire

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews are investigating a house fire that occurred overnight.
Crews were called to the home on the 13000 block of Lakeview Farms Place just after 1 a.m.
They arrived to heavy flames but were able to get the fire under control a short time later. Officials say the fire began in the attic and spread rapidly.
Fortunately no injures were reported and all occupants were safely evacuated. The fire has been marked under control and remains under investigation.
