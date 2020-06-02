News to Know for June 2: Officer-involved shooting; protests continue; Trump threatens military force; hot temperatures coming

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Protests continued for the fourth night in a row in downtown Richmond. Here is everything you need to know to start your day.
It’s Going to be Hot
Temperatures Tuesday will be warmer but still pleasant. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as we’re expected to see the first 90+ degree day of 2020.
Officer-involved Shooting
Two Richmond Police officers and a suspect were injured after a shooting on the city’s south side early Tuesday morning.
RPD officers were called to investigate a report of an armed person in the 800 block of Semmes Avenue. When they arrived, gunfire erupted.
The officers and suspect were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Tear Gas Deployed
Police say tear gas was deployed on protesters after attempting to pull down Confederate statues located on Monument Avenue in downtown Richmond.
Richmond police say they had to deploy gas on protesters near the Lee Monument after police officers were ‘cut off’ by violent protesters.
In response, Mayor Levar Stoney says he wants to apologize to the peaceful protesters in person by organizing a meeting at the City Hall on June 2 at 12 p.m.
Trump Threatens Military Force
Wielding extraordinary federal authority, President Donald Trump threatened the nation’s governors on Monday that he would deploy the military to states if they did not stamp out violent protests over police brutality that have roiled the nation over the past week.
His announcement came as police under federal command forced back peaceful demonstrators with tear gas so he could walk to a nearby church and pose with a Bible.
Homicide Investigation
Richmond police are investigating a homicide at a hotel on the city’s north side.
Police were called for the report of a shooting around 1:43 a.m. on Tuesday at a hotel in the 3200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Officers found a man in a third-floor hallway and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Have You Seen Him?
The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for an elderly man from Fairfax County.
Police say Sheng Yiu Ho, 80, was last seen in the area of Colchester Brook Lane driving a 1997 silver Mercury Cougar with a Virginia License Plate XUL-7237.
Anyone with information on Yiu Ho’s whereabouts, contact Fairfax County Police Department at 1-703-691-2131.
Final Thought
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” - Martin Luther King, Jr.
