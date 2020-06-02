More emergency SNAP benefits to be released

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More emergency SNAP benefits are coming this month, the Virginia Department of Social Services said.
Additional emergency benefits will be loaded onto SNAP EBT cards on June 17.
The state department of social services is making emergency benefits available again to help families in need during the pandemic.
This is for those who are not already receiving maximum SNAP benefits.
The benefits will be automatically loaded, so users don’t have to do anything.
