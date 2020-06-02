Man gets 10-month sentence for threatening Muslim politician

Prosecutors say a North Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for anonymously threatening on social media to lynch a Muslim-American man who ran for a state Senate seat in Virginia.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of North Carolina says U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn Jr. also sentenced Joseph Cecil Vandevere on Tuesday to a year of supervised release.
A jury convicted the 53-year-old man of posting a threatening tweet directed at Virginia politician Qasim Rashid.
The March 2018 tweet included a picture of a lynching and read, “VIEW YOUR DESTINY.”
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)