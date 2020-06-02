Looking for extra cash during the health crisis? Check out this popular gas app

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many are looking for ways to get some extra cash during the health crisis-- so we’ve been going over some of the most popular cashback apps.
Today, we tackle the popular gas app that rewards those who use it.
Gas is less expensive than it’s been in years and most of us aren’t driving many places, but when you do, there’s a way you can save money on the gas you buy.
GetUpside is a free cash back app that gives you money for each gallon of gas you buy, and it’s really simple to use.
First, you open the app and it will find participating gas stations near you.
The amount you get back per gallon will vary from station to station.
When you pick where you want to go, claim that offer.
You then have four hours to get your gas.
Once you fill up, make sure to get a receipt.
Take a picture of it and then upload it to the app.
You can cash out at any time via PayPal, but you can also request a paper check or a gift card to dozens of popular retailers.
If you invite your friends and they download and use the app, not only will you both get a 20 cent per gallon bonus initially, but you’ll also earn 2 cents per gallon for every gallon they buy there on out.
So the more people you refer, the more money you can make, and it’s not just one company partnering with GetUpside: Shell, Exxon, BP and Citgo are a few in our area.
But you have to check the app to see which stations have these offers, and if we ever get to take that summer vacation, this is an easy way to get some money back.
GetUpside works all over Virginia and up and down the Eastern seaboard.
