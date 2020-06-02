RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Green New Deal Virginia Coalition Summit will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual summit will address the fundamental interconnections between social, economic and environmental justice.
The summit will feature keynote speaker William Barber, III, who is the strategic partnerships associate at the Climate Reality Project and serves as co-chair for the North Carolina Poor People’s Campaign Ecological Devastation Committee.
Other community leaders featured at the summit include:
- Kendyl Crawford, Director of Virginia Interfaith Power and Light
- Weston Mathews, Director of Interfaith Alliance for Climate Justice
- Michael Carter Jr., Small Farm Resource Center Coordinator for the Virginia Cooperative Extension
- Stair Calhoun from Network Nova
The second part of the summit will take place in various issue-based breakout rooms, where Virginia’s Green New Deal V.A. champions, Delegates Mark Keam, Elizabeth Guzman, Sam Rasoul and Lee Carter will join participants for open discussion.
The virtual summit will take place on June 3 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
To RSVP, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.