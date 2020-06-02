Gov. Northam speaks publicly for first time on recent unrest in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam spoke publicly Tuesday afternoon for the first time on the protests happening across Virginia.
For the past several days, protests in response to the death of George Floyd have turned violent across the commonwealth.
Northam first released a statement on May 31, calling on Virginians to come together and make a commitment to working for justice and fair treatment.
The governor also declared a state of emergency and authorized assistance to help localities respond to violent protests.
On Sunday, Northam approved Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s request for a curfew, which lasts through June 3. The mayor also noted that the governor has indicated the Virginia National Guard is available to the city if required.
This is a developing story - Enzo Domingo will have the latest at 4, 5 and 6.
Rewatch the governor’s Tuesday press conference here:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.