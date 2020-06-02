Gov. Northam to speak on unrest in Virginia, give update on COVID-19

Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in Virginia following violent protests in Richmond. Earlier in the day, he called on Virginians to unite after the unrest. (Source: Steve Helber)
June 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 11:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is expected to speak publically for the first time on the protests across Virginia.

Northam is to address the unrest during his normal briefings on the COVID-19 response at 2 p.m.

For the past several days, protests in response to the death of George Floyd have turned violent across the commonwealth.

Northam first released a statement on May 31, calling on Virginians to come together and make a commitment to working for justice and fair treatment.

The governor also declared a state of emergency and authorized assistance to help localities respond to violent protests.

On Sunday, Northam approved Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s request for a curfew, which lasts through June 3. The mayor also noted that the governor has indicated the Virginia National Guard is available to the city if required.

Northam will also discuss COVID-19 in the state as total cases have surpassed 46,000 and more than 1,400 have died.

