ForwardRVA to distribute additional PPE kits to businesses
Forward RVA is a coalition formed by area leaders to help open the economy safely. Wednesday the group handed out Personal Protection Equipment to small businesses for all of their employees. (Source: NBC12)
June 2, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 3:38 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ForwardRVA will be distributing additional PPE starter kits to small businesses.

Last week, the organization handed out more than 1,500 PPE toolkits for free. The kits are valued at $80.

Businesses that missed out in the first round, have a chance to get a toolkit on Wednesday.

ForwardRVA will hand them out on a first-come-first-served basis. No registration will be required.

Kits will be handed out 1-5 p.m. on June 3 at multiple locations. A list of pickup locations can be found, HERE.

