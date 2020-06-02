ForwardRVA to distribute additional PPE kits to businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ForwardRVA will be distributing additional PPE starter kits to small businesses.
Last week, the organization handed out more than 1,500 PPE toolkits for free. The kits are valued at $80.
Businesses that missed out in the first round, have a chance to get a toolkit on Wednesday.
ForwardRVA will hand them out on a first-come-first-served basis. No registration will be required.
Kits will be handed out 1-5 p.m. on June 3 at multiple locations. A list of pickup locations can be found, HERE.
