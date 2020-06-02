Forecast: Warmer today, but still pleasant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pleasant and warmer today but Heat and some humidity comes back by mid-week with only a few isolated storms.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny or mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low 80s. SW breeze could gust to 20mph in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. First 90°+ day of 2020. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms, especially in the evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few isolated showers and storms, mainly during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, high in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.