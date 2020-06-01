What not to buy this time of year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -If you are a bargain hunter, there are certain things this time of year it’s better to wait on, so the price drops.
If you’re in the market for swimwear, summer apparel or electronics-- hold off making purchases because a better deal is around the corner.
Sara Skirboll is a shopping and trends expert with popular site Retailmenot. She says August is the time to buy those swimsuits and summer apparel-- if you can hold off.
This is when you’ll find the cheapest deals as stores try to clear inventory.
And she says the second biggest day of the year for electronics deals is actually around prime day.
“Now PRIME DAY is still up in the air. We don’t have a date yet. But, we do anticipate that it’s going to be around August, so if you can hold off on computers or cell phones or ipads, tablets, things like that, try to wait until the end of summer." said Skirboll.
Prime day is relatively new, but last year we noticed other retailers trying to compete with Amazon and lowering the prices on many of the same items. So, try to wait for August if you want to buy anything in the categories we’ve listed.
