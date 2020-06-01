Tropical Depression Three has formed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Depression Three developed over the Yucatan Peninsula Monday afternoon and the center of the storm has moved over a portion of the Bay of Campeche.
Sustained winds with this tropical system are 30 mph with a west northwest movement at 7 mph.
Heavy rain is expected for areas in Guatemala, Honduras and southern Mexico where Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect.
The system is expected to track towards the north across the Gulf of Mexico later this week. It is too soon for any specifics on any impacts to the US. We will continue to monitor this tropical system and keep you posted!
