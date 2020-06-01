Tear gas deployed on protesters on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say tear gas was deployed on protesters after attempting to pull down Confederate statues located on Monument Avenue in downtown Richmond.
This marks the fourth day of protests around the city of Richmond after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Richmond police say they had to deploy gas on protesters near the Lee Monument after police officers were ‘cut off’ by violent protesters.
In response, Mayor Levar Stoney says he wants to apologize to the peaceful protesters in person by organizing a meeting at the City Hall on June 2 at 12 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.