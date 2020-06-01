State, local leaders holding ‘call to action’ event in response to unrest in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In response to several nights of unrest in Richmond, state and local leaders will a “Call to Action” event to address concerns arising from the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minnesota police officer pressed a knee into the back of his neck.
The event will happen in Richmond at 1 p.m. and will feature Mayor Levar Stoney, Police Chief William Smith, Richmond Branch NAACP President James Minor and many more.
It is important to note, the community is not invited to attend the event. However, you can watch it live on the NBC12 Facebook page.
For the past three nights, hundreds of protesters have marched through the streets of Richmond, with some demonstrations turning violent.
Throughout the weekend, fires were set to buildings, vehicles and dumpsters, businesses were looted, graffiti could be seen all around, and gunfire also erupted during the third night of protests.
