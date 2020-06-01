Senior Alert issued for elderly man from Fairfax County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for an elderly man from Fairfax County.
Police say Sheng Yiu Ho, 80, was last seen in the area of Colchester Brook Lane driving a 1997 silver Mercury Cougar with a Virginia License Plate XUL-7237.
Yiu Ho is wearing a white dress shirt and shoes with blue jeans and a black vest.
Anyone with information on Yiu Ho’s whereabouts, contact Fairfax County Police Department at 1-703-691-2131.
