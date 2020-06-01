Saxon Shoes assists 20 small businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saxon Shoes has been selected for the Qurate Retail’s Small Business Spotlight to help 20 small businesses navigate the unprecedented turmoil created by the pandemic.
Qurate Retail’s Small Business Spotlight is a partnership with the NRF Foundation.
Qurate Retail, a multiplatform retailer that includes QVC, HSN, Zulily, and several other brands, is using its production resources, television broadcasts, and digital platforms to help Saxon Shoes share its story with millions of consumers nationwide.
Saxon Shoes appeared on QVC’s and HSN’s websites and social pages on May 8 and the company will be highlighted on air on QVC and HSN on June 3 at 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. on QVC and 1:55 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. on HSN.
“We have a special relationship with the small business community, which generates so much of the innovation that drives our economy and has played a special role in the growth of our business,” Mike George, President and CEO, Qurate Retail, Inc. said. “Ordinarily, the companies in our Small Business Spotlight would not be on QVC, HSN, or Zulily, because they are not part of our vendor family. Our aim with this initiative is to help rally the public around these vital businesses, so they can come through this crisis and continue to anchor their local communities for many years to come.”
Zulily is promoting the campaign on its website, email, and social, and Saxon Shoes can also tap Qurate Retail team members for advice on solving a business problem related to COVID-19 through a virtual mentoring initiative.
The Small Business Spotlight runs from May 11 through June 6 and is part of Qurate Retail’s $29 million COVID-19 global relief efforts.
