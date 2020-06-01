Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority resumes full-service cash collection

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority will resume full-service cash collection at tolls on Monday.
Staffed tolls have been closed since April 3, but they’ll now be open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Exact change and E-ZPass lanes will remain open at all times.
All toll attendants will wear masks and gloves, and drivers who plan to use the full-service booths are encouraged to wear a face mask when going through the toll.
