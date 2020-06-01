Richmond Fire: Embers from protests spark fire at Rite Aid along Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters were called to a fire at the Rite Aid along the 500 block of West Broad Street on Monday morning.
Crews said smoke could be seen coming from the roof when they arrived.
Firefighters forced entry and found a fire inside in the upper area of the building.
Fire officials said it started in the file room with a large amount of paper inside after embers got in from this weekend’s events.
Crews will stay at the scene for a while to conduct overhaul operations.
Fire officials said there are no injuries to report at this time and there was no major damage.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.