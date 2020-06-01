Radio host, pawn store owner filing lawsuit over Gov. Northam’s mask policy

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville radio host Rob Schilling and a pawn shop owner are suing Governor Ralph Northam and other officials over the mask mandate.
Northam announced Tuesday, May 26, that folks would be required to wear masks inside retail shops, restaurants, personal care and grooming establishments, places people congregate, government buildings, and on public transportation. Exceptions will be allowed, including while eating or drinking, exercising, those with trouble breathing, and children under age 10. The governor stated enforcement would be done through the Virginia Department of Health - similar to health inspections of restaurants - rather than using law enforcement. Governor’s Chief of Staff Clark Mercer said during Tuesday’s press briefing they are aware of equity and practical issues of enforcement for this policy, and a special session of the General Assembly is expected later this summer. There is no timeline for how long this policy will be in place.
In a press release from their attorney, Matthew D. Hardin, Schilling says the governor’s order is legally flawed and needs to be rescinded. The radio host also claims public trust has been abused by Northam’s, “wanton actions.”
Tobey Bouch, the owner of Tobey’s Pawn Shop, says he is concerned businesses will be punished for not enforcing the mandate that folks be required to wear a face mask inside retailers.
The Virginia State Health Commissioner, along with Virginia Attorney Mark Herring, and Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley are also named in the lawsuit.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.
06/01/2020 Release from Matthew D. Hardin:
Charlottesville, VA June 1, 2020 — Radio host and SchillingShow.com founder, Rob Schilling, and Tobey Bouch, owner, Tobey’s Pawn Shop, are initiating a lawsuit against Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam; Virginia State Health Commissioner, M. Norman Oliver; Virginia Attorney General, Mark Herring; and Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Jim Hingeley, in their official capacities.
Greene County-based Attorney, Matthew D. Hardin, will file the Complaint for Declaratory and Injunctive Relief on Monday. A press conference will be held on the Lawn in front of the Albemarle County General District Court at 10:00 a.m.
“There is no one above the law,” said Schilling, “and that includes the governor and his minions. Executive Order 63 is legally flawed and must be rescinded.”
Schilling continued, “The public trust has been seriously abused by the Governor’s wanton actions.”
Hardin said that Tobey’s Pawn is concerned for the health and safety of their patrons and his employees.
“The governor has put business owners between a rock and a hard place in suggesting that business entities will be punished for not enforcing his questionable mandates,” Hardin said.
Schilling and Bouch hope the suit will serve as a warning to wayward government officials statewide, that they are bound by law and not by whim.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.