RACC starts shelter pet video conference program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Need something to brighten up your day? Richmond Animal Care and Control is starting something that will be sure to put a smile on your face.
RACC is starting a pet video conference program where you will have the chance to video chat with a shelter pet.
“We know that things are hard, and scary and seem out of control. We also know that pets always seem to know when we need a little pick me up and can provide unconditional love and levity to our daily lives,” RACC said on Facebook.
Starting immediately, you can have a shelter pet join in your virtual chat via Zoom or Microsoft Teams.
If you want a shelter pet to join your work meeting, chat with family or even if your kids need something to do, email katie.gantt@richmondgov.com to get started!
