News to Know for June 1: Protests turn violent; dozens arrested; curfew issued; leaders to address unrest

Protests turned violent over the weekend as demonstrators gathered in downtown Richmond. Here is everything you need to know before getting your day started.
Things Heating Up
The first really hot day of the year is coming this Wednesday with temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s! It’s also expected to be humid, so the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day.
Protests Turn Violent
For the third night in a row, protesters took to the streets of Richmond over the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer in Minnesota put a knee on the back of his neck.
Businesses have been set on fire and looted, shots have been fired, fires have been set to vehicles and dumpsters, and graffiti could be seen throughout various points in the city.
Curfew Issued in Richmond
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney issued a curfew Sunday for the city of Richmond after calling the first two nights of unrest in Richmond an “insult to the cause” as protesters took to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd, a man killed by a police officer in Minnesota.
Governor Northam granted his request for a curfew to begin at 8 p.m. Sunday. The curfew will run until 6 a.m. nightly through Wednesday, June 3.
Dozens Arrested
Richmond police say approximately two dozen people were arrested after the third night of protests in the city.
Police say a large group of protestors were in violation of the citywide curfew.
GRTC Resumes Service
GRTC buses are back in service Monday after being suspended over the weekend. Service resumes at 8 a.m. and will operate until 6 p.m.
Service was suspended over the weekend after a Pulse bus was destroyed after being set on fire during protests Friday night.
Call to Action
In response to several nights of unrest in Richmond, state and local leaders will a “Call to Action” event to address concerns arising from the death of George Floyd.
The event will happen in Richmond at 1 p.m. and will feature Mayor Levar Stoney, Police Chief William Smith, Richmond Branch NAACP President James Minor and many more.
It is important to note, the community is not invited to attend the event. However, you can watch it live on the NBC12 Facebook page.
Capitol Square Closed
The Department of General Services (DGS) with the Division of Capitol Police announced Capitol Square will be closed to the public until further notice.
Following civil unrest on May 29 that resulted in damage to multiple surrounding buildings and structures, DGS first closed Capitol Square on May 30.
“It’s utter devastation”
Community members walked the streets of Richmond Sunday helping local businesses cleanup following the violent protests over the last few nights.
Damages at these businesses ranged from broken windows to looters going through stores like the ABC store on W. Broad Street and the DTLR on Lombardy Street.
The DTLR store was sent up in flames early Sunday morning, fire crews unable to get to the scene right away due to the large crowd of protesters.
Coronavirus in Virginia
More than 44,600 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Virginia with more than 1,300 people dying from the virus. Here is a full breakdown of the cases.
The Virginia Department of Corrections reports that a ninth inmate in Virginia has died due to COVID-19.
Final Thought
