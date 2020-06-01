Marco’s Pizza donating sales to George Floyd, Armaud Arbery memorial funds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - MP RVA Development, the Richmond-based franchisee of Marco’s Pizza, is donating 15% of sales to the George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Funds.
The company will be donating sales from June 1 through June 7, 2020.
After donating over two thousand pizzas to frontline workers fighting Covid-19, Marco’s Pizza is now turning its efforts to fight systemic racism.
“Marco’s Pizza is about two things: giving back and serving authentic Italian pizza," Richmond based franchisees, Harry and Sara Ragsdale said. "Our entire team is saddened by persistent racism, and we are committed to doing our part to spread love. We want the African American community in Richmond and beyond to know we see you, we hear you and we stand with you.”
Participating locations in Richmond and the surrounding areas are:
- Midlothian Turnpike
- Hull Street Road
- John Rolfe Parkway
- Forest Avenue at Reynolds Crossing
Customers are asked to use code GIVE15 at checkout so that 15% of their order is contributed to the fundraisers.
