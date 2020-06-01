GRTC to operate under normal schedule Tuesday

GRTC to operate under normal schedule Tuesday
The new CEO of Greater Richmond Transit Co. has a vision of how to build on its recent breakthrough success of increased ridership, and it involves boosting regional commitment. (Source: Capital News Source)
June 1, 2020 at 4:29 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 1:36 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC buses are back on a normal schedule after being on a limited daytime schedule Monday and suspended over the weekend.

Service was suspended over the weekend after a Pulse bus was destroyed after being set on fire during protests Friday night.

[ GRTC Pulse bus destroyed during overnight protests; service delayed Saturday morning ]

As the night turned violent, protesters set fire to a Pulse bus, leaving it destroyed.
As the night turned violent, protesters set fire to a Pulse bus, leaving it destroyed. (Source: NBC12)

GRTC says no employees or passengers were hurt in the incident.

GRTC said Tuesday afternoon that after a delayed opening, it will operate normally for the rest of Tuesday with service ending at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

However, CARE trips scheduled before 8 a.m. will continue to operate if conditions are safe. CARE customers are encouraged to contact Customer Service for scheduling assistance at 804-782-2273.

Currently, GRTC plans to resume normal service on Wednesday. Check for updates here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.