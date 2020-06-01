GRTC to operate under normal schedule Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC buses are back on a normal schedule after being on a limited daytime schedule Monday and suspended over the weekend.
Service was suspended over the weekend after a Pulse bus was destroyed after being set on fire during protests Friday night.
GRTC says no employees or passengers were hurt in the incident.
GRTC said Tuesday afternoon that after a delayed opening, it will operate normally for the rest of Tuesday with service ending at 2 a.m. Wednesday.
However, CARE trips scheduled before 8 a.m. will continue to operate if conditions are safe. CARE customers are encouraged to contact Customer Service for scheduling assistance at 804-782-2273.
Currently, GRTC plans to resume normal service on Wednesday. Check for updates here.
