Get a free donut at Dunkin’ on National Donut Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dunkin’ is giving away free donuts on National Donut Day on June 5 at participating locations.
Guests can enjoy classics like Boston kreme, glazed, glazed chocolate, jelly-filled and more. Through the weekend, Grubhub is offering a free half-dozen on Dunkin’ orders of $10 or more on June 6 and June 7.
“Dunkin’ is also introducing a new donut, the “Celebration Donut,” to make this year’s National Donut Day celebration bigger and better. The “Celebration Donut” looks & tastes just like Birthday Cake and will be available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants starting on Wednesday, June 3. The donut consists of Birthday Cake Mix with rainbow sprinkles in the mix, White Icing, topped with Yellow Star, Pink and Orange Sprinkle Blend,” Dunkin’ said.
