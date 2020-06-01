Get a free donut at Dunkin’ on National Donut Day

“Dunkin’ is also introducing a new donut, the “Celebration Donut,” to make this year’s National Donut Day celebration bigger and better. The “Celebration Donut” looks & tastes just like Birthday Cake and will be available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants starting on Wednesday, June 3. The donut consists of Birthday Cake Mix with rainbow sprinkles in the mix, White Icing, topped with Yellow Star, Pink and Orange Sprinkle Blend,” Dunkin’ said.