Forecast: Gorgeous Monday weather, with big heat by midweek

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Still dry and refreshing on Monday, but heat and humidity roars back by the mid-week.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot and humid. First 90° day of 2020 Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible, especially in the evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms again possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 80°
