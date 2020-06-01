Dominion Energy proposes four-month ‘no disconnection’ policy for customers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy has announced the company will be issuing a four-month ‘no disconnection’ policy for customers who are financially struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 12, Dominion Energy voluntarily suspended disconnections for customers falling behind on their bills, while offering a range of assistance to help them.
“The State Corporation Commission is accepting comments on the next steps,” Dominion Energy said in a release. “To create certainty for customers, we are requesting the SCC to allow the company a four-month extension of the disconnection policy, through October 14. We are also requesting to continue waiving late fees through that period.”
Dominion Energy has offered short-term and long-term payment plans to customers to assist in managing account balances.
On June 15, the company will expand the long-term payment plans and offer customers up to 12 months to pay past due amounts, with no minimum down payment required.
Dominion Energy encourages customers to contact them so they can begin working toward solutions.
Customers can access options through their online account on Dominion Energy’s website.
We’re increasing the benefits made available through EnergyShare, our year-round assistance program for individuals and families facing financial hardship.
The Virginia program, supported currently with $13 million in annual corporate contributions, is implemented in partnership with relief and community support agencies.
Planned changes include:
- Effective June 1, the maximum benefit is increased to $1,200 for this year, up from $900.
- Customers under the age of 60 are now eligible to receive funds without a disconnect notice, similar to customers 60 and over.
- Dominion is preparing to increase EnergyShare funding to help meet the needs of our Virginia customers and intend to implement a temporary program to help small business customers. The company will share the details when they are available.
- To learn more about EnergyShare, visit www.DominionEnergy.com/EnergyShare or call 2-1-1.
For some customers, additional time at home and higher energy usage could result in increased bills.
Dominion has put together a series of tips to help you be mindful of your energy use. Visit www.DominionEnergy.com/WaysToSave.
If you are unsure if a call from Dominion is valid, even if the number shows on the caller ID, don’t provide information. Verify what you’re being told.
Sign in to your online account to confirm payment status or call us at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).
