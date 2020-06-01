Crews battle fire at Rite Aid along Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters were called to a fire at the Rite Aid along West Broad Street on Monday morning.
Crews said smoke could be seen coming from the roof when they arrived.
Firefighters forced entry and found a fire inside in the upper area of the building.
A large amount of paper was found on fire inside.
Crews will stay at the scene for a while to conduct overhaul operations.
Fire officials said there are no injuries to report at this time.
