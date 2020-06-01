Children’s Museum closing Fredricksburg location

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Museum announced they will be permanently closing its Fredricksburg location.
The museum will be closing due to cost-cutting measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum’s other locations continue to be closed to the public due to COVID-19 but plan to reopen at a future date in accordance with state guidelines.
“Since 2014, it has been an honor and privilege for the Children’s Museum to play a part in the strong and supportive community of Fredericksburg,” Danielle Ripperton, the nonprofit’s president & CEO, said. “This decision was made with a heavy heart, but is necessary for light of our extended closure and a resulting loss in revenue.”
Plans are underway for some Fredericksburg exhibits to be relocated to other Children’s Museum locations.
The Children’s Museum’s facilities and exhibition team are also actively taking measures to ensure compliance with state guidelines that include social distancing, with the revamping of existing space and the expansion of outdoor areas, in anticipation of and preparation for a future reopening.
